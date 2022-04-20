LETTER: Not an example of good sportsmanship

There was a recent newspaper sports article addressing the sportsmanship of not running up the score on lopsided scores.

I do understand the concept and yes I do think at the team level it does seem to be possibly an acceptable thing to do to possibly avoid injuries or to rest a player, but at an individual level, as a manager of a professional sport, I would have a difficult time to suggest to any player to slough off their performances by not performing at their best.

Contracts, salaries, awards, and even legacies of individuals are impacted by every performance of their careers, and intentionally not performing at their best could potentially have an adverse impact on all.

League leaders are often determined by a single at bat, or by a single stolen base, or for pitchers by a single strikeout. Can you imagine a manager removing a no-hit performance in the 9th inning of a 12-0 game? So sloughing off is to me less than what I would consider being professional and not what fans pay big bucks to see.

Wonder how Babe Ruth's fans felt when he was removed from a game because the final score was already determined. If an individual player chooses to "back-off," or not do the most productive thing like laying down a bunt against an extreme shift, then that is their decision and may do so even regardless of the score, but to be suggested to do so should not be done. Especially at the professional level.

I guess I look at it as sports' version of price fixing, or a betting version of tampering, or election fraud in politics. And that is not what I consider to be good sportsmanship.

Jim Wilson, Bloomington

