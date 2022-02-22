LETTER: Not all mandates can be awful

Concerning Michael Reagan, “We’re battling mandates, not masks,” Feb. 15:

Reagan in his column wrote: “We Americans have suffered enough. No more mandates of any kind.” Really?

In the Bible mandates are called commandments. There are at least 10 of them. Four of them start out, “Thou shalt not.” Count them.

“Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain.”

“Thou shalt not kill.” “Thou shalt not commit adultery.” “Thou shalt not steal.”

Pray tell, Mr. Reagan. No mandates of any kind? So which mandates or commandments exactly are you wanting people to quit obeying? Some say that the second time Moses brought the commandments down from Mt. Sinai, he told the people, “Well, I got them reduced to ten, but the one about adultery has to stick”. (This is a joke.)

Reagan says about people like Moses who is only saying what God wants him to say: They… “can’t, or won’t get it through their thick, authoritarian, partisan skulls that being against mandates is different than being against masks or vaccines.” Well said, Mr. Reagan. We get the point. Mandates are an infringement on our liberties. Mandates like: no killing, no adultery, no stealing, no cussing using God’s name, are commandments, that is to say, mandates. God knows this kind of thing has got to stop.

But wait. What was it now? Are you for or against these kind of God and Moses things or are these the kind of things you are not against? I am getting confused.

And what about the mandate, “No more mandates”?

Anyway, well done. That will teach those “thick, authoritarian, partisan skulls” a thing or two. Well done, Mr. Reagan. Well done! (This compliment is also a joke.)

Rev. E Paul Unger, Bloomington

