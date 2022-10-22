LETTER: Normal should still seek bids

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The recent action of the Normal town council to approve the purchase of two Rivian electric vehicles at about $140,000 or more without seeking competitive bids is disturbing.

Good governments have competitive bidding to assure the best price for taxpayers and to avoid the appearance of favoritism.

It is encouraging that three council members, Kathleen Lorenz, Stan Nord and Scott Preston voted no.

Showing appreciation for Rivian, which is undoubtedly a benefit to our area, is no reason to avoid competitive bidding.

Rivian is fully able to compete in the marketplace without an assist from the town, which should be most concerned about controlling costs for taxpayers.

Bob Holliday, Bloomington

 

