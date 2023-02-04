The last two amounts raise red flags. $1.2 million are to be spent on non-road projects and only $100,000 is allocated to preserving concrete pavement. Is it any wonder that Normal has many miles of roads that are deteriorating as demonstrated by rough wide expansion joints and potholes? As you drive through Normal this spring, take please notice of the concrete gravel and rocks on the road surface. Snow and rainwater enter the cracks, then the water expands when it freezes forcing pieces of concrete to break off. Over the years the cracks become larger and rougher growing into potholes, especially where two expansion joints intersect, frequently creating a diamond shaped pothole. The gross underfunding of pavement preservation guarantees that roads will deteriorate at a rate faster than roads can be resurfaced and concrete pavement patched.