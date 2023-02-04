Normal’s combined roadway and motor fuel tax funds totals $8.7 million for fiscal year 2023. $2.8 million is allocated to road resurfacing and concrete pavement patching, $2.6 million to bridge repair, traffic light upgrades, traffic safety study, etc., $1.9 million to rebuild College Avenue from Rivian Motorway to White Oak Road, $1.2 million to non-road projects and $100,000 to concrete pavement preservation.
The last two amounts raise red flags. $1.2 million are to be spent on non-road projects and only $100,000 is allocated to preserving concrete pavement. Is it any wonder that Normal has many miles of roads that are deteriorating as demonstrated by rough wide expansion joints and potholes? As you drive through Normal this spring, take please notice of the concrete gravel and rocks on the road surface. Snow and rainwater enter the cracks, then the water expands when it freezes forcing pieces of concrete to break off. Over the years the cracks become larger and rougher growing into potholes, especially where two expansion joints intersect, frequently creating a diamond shaped pothole. The gross underfunding of pavement preservation guarantees that roads will deteriorate at a rate faster than roads can be resurfaced and concrete pavement patched.
To improve Normal’s roads, the $1.2 million of road fund money allocated to non-road projects needs to remain in the road fund to ensure best practice pavement preservation, that will lessen the costs of repair, and resurfacing. Additional benefits are safer, smoother, less hazardous roads for vehicles and bicycles and fewer future tax dollars spent on pavement repair and resurfacing. By allocating only tiny amounts of road fund money to pavement preservation, Normal’s taxpayers will be encounter rocky, pothole filed roads as the roads will continue to deteriorate faster than they can be patched, resurfaced and rebuilt.
Ron Ulmer, Normal