Normal has become one of the fastest growing and vibrant cities in Illinois. Our success is due to the strong, progressive vision and culture that has come to define us. New jobs are plentiful and good paying; the housing market is very strong. Our music and arts community grows and excels. With three institutions of higher learning and vital K-12 schools, we place high value on quality education. When I ask people who live here why they live here, the most often answer is, “It’s an easy place to live.” This is our Normal.

In my years as mayor, my mantra has been “You don’t just live in great places, you work to make places great.” I am so proud of all of those with whom I have served, all the citizens of this community who have volunteered tirelessly to make Normal the wonderful town that it is. Let’s continue to work to continue and build this vitality.

Every two years we have an opportunity to elect those who represent us in government and education. The choices in this current election couldn’t be further apart. There are those who believe in making Normal stronger, more welcoming, enticing to our youth to hold Normal as their lifelong community. There are others whose mantra is no. No to growth, schools, parks, jobs, quality of life. Their campaign is against decisions made 15 to 20 years ago. They hold no vision or plan for the future.

Vote your beliefs this April 4, the choice is an easy one. Join me in voting for Kathleen Lorenz, Karyn Smith, and Andy Byars for Normal Town Council; Alex Williams, Amy Roser, Kelly Pyle and Mark Adams for Unit 5 and a resounding YES for the Unit 5 referendum. Let’s continue to build a great place.

Chris Koos, Normal