It was very disappointing to see the election results for Normal.

Once again, all citizens of Normal will have to suffer another session of wasteful spending by the Town Council. When are the citizens of Normal going to wake up and vote in a group of fiscally responsible representatives?

Lorenz, Smith and the new Bayer are simply yes people to the mayor. Money will continue to be wasted on pet projects such as Uptown South and the tunnel, which are just two examples of wasteful spending. This while the streets in Normal crumble more each day.

I for one am tired of the auto repairs needed to keep my vehicle in alignment due to the potholes. There is not enough space in a single letter to the editor to list all of the money wasted by the mayor and his band of mindless always answer yes people over the years. I hope that someday, others will tire of tax increases to fund ongoing wasteful spending instead of funding items that are really needed such as infrastructure.

This group really needs to be taken to task for all of the waste. It is also interesting that there is no concern about a mayor who signs off on building more and more bike trails when he has a conflict of interest by owning a bicycle shop.

David Bowling, Normal