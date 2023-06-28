Normal seeks public input only for good public relations.

I received two2 emails recently seeking public input from Normal’s government on art and Vernon Avenue improvements from its taxpayers. Unfortunately, based upon Normal’s record of dismissing public input, because the Town has made its decisions before the public is heard from.

With respect to Trail East Development, Normal planned to destroy the “art wall” on Beaufort for the development. In a few days of a citizen survey placed online, over 1,000 emails were received opposing the destruction of the wall. The cost to save the wall was about $100,000, a tiny fraction of the project cost. Normal opposed the citizen input by taking this issue to court. As a result of the legal proceedings delay, economic conditions changed resulting in the developer cancelling the project.

Recently the Citizens of Normal met the legal requirements to have the question placed on the ballot to continue to vote for council members to be elected “at large” or by districts. The Town hired an expensive Chicago law firm to oppose the question being placed on the ballot. Additionally, the Town proposed to the Illinois General Assembly to pass changes in the Illinois Constitution that pertain only to Normal to ensure this issue cannot be voted on by its citizens.

With respect to the two above issues, Normal spent taxpayer money to oppose the desires of the citizens. Before Normal seeks input, the project plans are cast in concrete. Based on Normal’s record disregarding citizen input, seeking of citizen input is for these two projects are for show to have the citizens falsely believe their input is valuable and will be taken into account.

Ron Ulmer. Normal