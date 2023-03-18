In the upcoming election for the Normal Town Council, I am supporting Kathleen Lorenz and Andy Byars, two leaders that will bring the right skills sets needed to keep Normal progressing. The Town is in a strong position, with good programs and services to carry us into the future in this time of growth. The Town Council needs Councilmembers Kathleen and Andy to continue in that direction.

Kathleen is finishing her second term on the Council, so she has good experience with a wide range of municipal issues. Andy is a member of the Town’s Planning Commission and in that role he reviews major projects and development for the Town.

Both of them are typically out meeting people all over the community, which helps them to understand better what is needed to keep Normal moving in the right direction. They are the kind of leaders I want representing me as Normal moves forward in growth and development. Please join me in voting for Kathleen Lorenz and Andy Byars on or before April 4.

Mary Caisley, Normal