LETTER: Normal citizens denied choice

The Town touts that it seeks citizen input on various programs and projects, even holding public input meeting for some proposals. I have attended several of these citizen input meetings, however, the final plan rarely exhibits little, if any, of the input. When citizens object to anything in the final plan, the mayor and manager reply that they sought input.

When the ballot proposal dividing Normal into wards for electing trustees or keeping the at large election format was proposed, the Town fought the proposal in court. Rather than allowing citizens to determine whether the at large voting would remain or be replaced by a ward system, the Town spent the citizens’ tax dollars to disallow the vote. A group of citizens hired an attorney to allow the ballot initiative, thereby the citizens paid the attorneys for and against the ballot proposal.

Normal’s government demonstrated that it does not want any input from its citizens. The mayor and city manager determine the agenda for council meetings because the Normal’s rules make it very difficult for council members to place to place an item on the agenda. Dissimilarly, Bloomington Council has a much easier process to have items placed on the agenda.

Additionally, the Illinois Attorney General has ruled several times against Normal for violating the Open Meetings Act. The purpose of these violations is to limit citizen input. The Attorney General ruled against allowing any citizen to address the council only once every 45 days, citizen comment was limited to an agenda item only, citizens had to state their address. Begrudgingly, the mayor now allows comments on non-agenda items only at the end of the meeting.

Ron Ulmer, Normal