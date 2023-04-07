Non-voters cast their votes for the following:

Approximately 75% of eligible voters failed to vote in the local elections, yet it is reported that voter turnout was higher than average depending on the specific locality. The non-voter results in Unit 5 district property taxes will increase by hundreds of dollars for each homeowner, business, and landlord, resulting in rent increases for tenants.

Currently 14 Uptown storefronts and prospective store fronts are vacant. Fortunately, Uptown gained two vaping and smoking stores in recent years. Interest was shown by two developers in Trail East, however both prospective developments fell through.

Assuming completion of the pedestrian underpass, what is the probability that developers will desire to build multi-story apartment buildings south of the tracks with commercial space available on the first floors? During a deluge two years ago in June, several Uptown streets and businesses flooded. The underpass and Uptown South development plans do not include increased storm sewer capacity.

Speaking of flooding, 75% of the people who failed to vote, passively voted for the same councilpersons who have failed to address periodic flooding in the older neighborhoods that have a combined storm and sanitary sewer system. You also voted to keep pavement preservation below what is needed to prevent road deterioration that includes concrete chunks popping from road joints caused by the freeze-thaw cycle, thereby voting for potholes.

The non-voters voted for resurfaced pickleball and tennis courts, miles of resurfaced and new bicycle trails at and beyond the perimeter of Normal, water system extensions in areas that are currently serviced by Bloomington’s water lines. Normal spent and will spend tax dollars to ensure that you do not have the right to vote on the question to be represented at large or by district. Thanks much non-voters.

Ron Ulmer, Normal