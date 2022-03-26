LETTER: No, we should talk about Trump

A letter to the editor on Sunday, March 20, asked that the public stop attacking Trump. Why should we do this when Trump himself continues to attack people he does not agree with.

The letter also suggests that the Ukranian war would not have occurred if Trump were president, only if Ukraine would make a few concessions, like giving up their free will, their freedom, their ability to self-govern, living under a dictatorship who Trump calls genius. Trump and Putin are two of a kind, built from the same cloth.

Trump continues to have a loyal following in the U.S. He is an emerging dictator, just like Putin, and continues to attack people he does not agree with. I will never stop pointing out to the American people what a continuing danger he is to this country.

Gretta Barclay, Normal

