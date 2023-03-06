‘No’ vote will lead to long-term impacts

As an educator, I am deeply concerned about the proposed cuts that will result if the Unit 5 referendum fails on April 4. As a member of the McLean County Board, I fear the long-term impacts that underfunding this district will have on growth in our community. Investing in the strength and future of Unit 5 is the right thing to do for our current students and for attracting businesses and families to our area.

Opponents of the referendum say that Unit 5 has enough money already. But enrollment in Unit 5 schools has doubled since 1983, the last time voters provided a meaningful increase to the district’s funding. Are you still budgeting the same amount to fill your gas tank as you did 40 years ago? Asking the district to fund education on 1983-levels in 2023 is not realistic. Utilities, salaries, pensions and supplies are all triple the cost; we cannot cut our way out of this problem without severely diminishing the educational experience of the students.

The cuts that will be required if the referendum fails are especially concerning to me as a fine arts educator. Art, music, and sports programs provide students with an opportunity to explore creative outlets, build confidence and teamwork skills, and develop a sense of community. These activities can be especially beneficial to students who may not excel in the traditional academic setting. They give students a chance to find out what they are passionate about and how they can use their talents to make a difference in their communities.

We need to invest in our students and give them the tools they need to succeed. We need to invest in our community to see growth continue. I urge everyone to vote yes for the Unit Five Referendum on or before April 4.

Lea Cline, Bloomington