LETTER: No vote for Scott Preston

Scott Preston is running for the state legislature to represent the 91st District. Preston repeatedly stated he supports the cash bail scheme for people arrested and held pre-trial.

This means he supports wealthy murderers, pedophiles, terrorists, and violent gang bangers being able to buy their way back on to our streets and into our neighborhoods. Meanwhile, he’s perfectly fine with nonviolent offenders being incarcerated pre-trial just because they’re poor.

Every inmate in the McLean County Jail costs taxpayers roughly $75 per day, according to Sheriff Jon Sandage. Preston’s support for cash bail will keep incarceration high even though all the people in jail are innocent until proven guilty, and many of them pose no threat to public safety.

Abolishing cash bail means people who are potentially dangerous are locked up, while upholding the constitutional due process rights guaranteed to all Americans. Whether someone is incarcerated pre-trial should have nothing to do with how much money you have, but whether you are an actual threat to the public.

A vote for Scott Preston is a vote against every citizen’s due process rights.

Zachary Gittrich, Bloomington