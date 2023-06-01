Much is being promoted about inclusion of transgender persons in women’s sports.

Research sites and medical institutions on the internet are avoiding disclosing facts on the topic. Kahn Academy reports that some muscle cells have the ability to multiply under stress. Even Academy does not acknowledge that this ability is exclusive to males as I was taught in college.

All have seen the development of larger muscles in men.

This fact alone justifies prohibiting the inclusion of transgender persons in physically demanding women’s sports. Many political liberals and feminists are rightly conflicted about this issue.

The animals on our family farm were never so confused.

Donald Wilber, Bloomington