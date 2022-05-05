LETTER: No respect for women's rights

When Roe v. Wade is overturned by a Supreme Court filled with Republican appointees, there will still be abortions in the U.S., even in the states where abortion will become illegal.

Women of financial means have always had access to abortions even before Roe. They have the means to travel to where they can get a safe and legal abortion. For poor women, the only option will be illegal abortion.

By definition, there are no safety or medical restrictions on illegal abortions. Making abortion illegal does not stop it. Across the world, countries where there are more legal restrictions on abortion also tend to have higher unintended pregnancy rates and consequently abortion rates comparable to countries where there are fewer restrictions.

Roe was based upon the premise that people have a right to privacy in their personal decisions. To overturn Roe represents a slippery slope. Supreme Court decisions granting access to birth control, overturning state sodomy laws that made homosexual behavior illegal, and recognizing same sex marriage were all premised on a right to privacy inferred from the liberty clause of the 14th Amendment. To strike down Roe undermines all other decisions involving a right to privacy.

The irony is that the party that brags about being the defender of personal freedom is the party that orchestrated this assault on women’s right to privacy. The Republican Party is the party of big lies. All of the Trump appointees claimed that they believed Roe to be settled law when asked about it in their confirmation hearings. They all lied. No new facts have come to light to force a reconsideration of Roe. Trump appointed them because he knew they would overturn Roe.

The leader of the Republican Party has no respect for women’s rights for privacy, the constitution, or the truth.

John B. Pryor, Bloomington

