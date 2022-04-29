LETTER: No one wants to play together anymore

Red Rover, remember that game as a kid? Two teams would call out a name, hold hands tightly, and one kid from each group would run and try to break through the line of unified team members.

2016 was no different. One political team chose their person to crash through the unity of voters (the other team) by finding the weakest link and destroy any signs of unification. To gain his power, he even bullied his own team members and they feared him then, and still do now. This person, with the weight of lies, bullying, deceit, and corruption, surprised all by being able to storm the other team and become the leader of the winning team.

Four years later, the previous losers got smart and with unifying strength, were able to stand-off the evil that they lost to last time. But sadly by now, the hatred and distrust that each team had for one another made the game no longer fun and pleasant. The losers couldn't even admit they were defeated, and no one wanted to play together again.

Red Rover is now just a fond memory of times past, when a game was played honestly and the losers congratulated the winners and then left as friends.

Michael Kober, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0