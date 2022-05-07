LETTER: No candidate better than Knapp

I have known Don Knapp since our daughters began playing basketball together in fifth grade. At that time all I knew was that Don was smart, kind, and generous.

As time passed I began to recognize a wisdom that was at a level that I have rarely seen. All of these qualities have supported growth in experience and knowledge leading to an already successful career. His positions include Chief Civil Assistant State’s Attorney, Assistant County Administrator, and State’s Attorney.

It is his current position that gives me a selfish pause in recommending him for the position Circuit Court Judge. Selfishly I would love to see him continue the exemplary job he is doing but I am even more excited to see him move forward to the bench. For the record:

• Don is supported by elected sheriffs from all five counties in the circuit and the Police Benevolent and Protective Association.

• He led a team in winning 11 murder trials in a row.

• He wrote opinions for the appellate court form more than 11 years.

• He wrote agreements helping bring Rivian/Brandt here.

• He tried and convicted a pedophile piano teacher, getting a 450-year sentence.

In summary, I can’t imagine a better person on the bench and I look forward to the integrity that he brings to help bring forth just outcomes for both the accused and the victims.

Nick Becker, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0