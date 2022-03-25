LETTER: New truck stop an unneeded idea

Proposed for City Council review April 4 is a truck stop/convenience store, QuikTrip, to be built on West Market Street. This project was reviewed by the Bloomington Planning Commission on March 2.

Three truck fueling stations are already nearby, plus another (Loves) coming to North Normal soon. This proposed project is adjacent to an established unincorporated family neighborhood of 13,000 - Bloomington Heights. I urge you to consider who would provide police protection? City? County?

This project would be a magnet for increased drug traffic, prostitution, human trafficking.

This neighborhood would be dealing 24/7 with increased noise pollution - overnight truckers leave engines engaged all night.

Compromised neighborhood safety with increased transient visitors and truck traffic.

Expect documented decreased neighborhood property values with increased heavy truck road use.

Expect enhanced additional flooding of residential properties with pavement replacing farmland.

City sewer is promised for the project while Bloomington Heights will not be connected to it.

The liabilities clearly outweigh the benefits for our community.

Mary Leung, Normal

