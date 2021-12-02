LETTER: New system homogenizes grades

There is a new student grading system in Illinois that is becoming mainstream. It is a system that uses numbers instead of letters to grade student work. The name of the system is Standards Based Grading. It uses the numbers one through four to grade students.

It becomes nearly impossible to get the highest grade of four which is called “mastery” if there is anything which can be used to deny mastery. This often results in a grade of three (approaching mastery). Also it is seldom that grades lower than two (called “approaching expectations”) is given to lower performing students.

The consequence of the new system is to narrow the recorded gap between highly gifted or motivated students and with lesser gifted or lesser motivated students.

This system is designed to promote the appearance of equality among students. The result is to more nearly homogenize academic grades.

The new system is confusing to many teachers who mechanically follow the instructions and record the quality of academic performance of mastery reduced by any detail which can be used to deny mastery.

It is also used as a means to frequently award a grade of two (approaching expectations) to lower performers with this vague definition.

The new system follows the current trend to eliminate ACT and SAT scores which are designed to accurately evaluate student ability.

Donald Wilber, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0