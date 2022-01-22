LETTER: New normal will never be normal

It’s 2022. What’s happening to society?

Airline personnel getting punched in the face; resignation revolution; road-rage; police “overusing” their “power-of-authority,” power that should be trusted by all; smash-and-grab; students using guns in schools; parents buying their children guns.

If parents get arrested for their child’s lethal actions, shouldn’t another “source-of-responsibility” also get arrested? That “source” being – the gun shop owner(s).

Should gun shops also have age restrictions “upon entry,” just as bars do? A gun is just as lethal as a can of beer, a glass of misc. liquor, and/or mixed drink. You drink too much, get behind a steering wheel and once on the road (I think you get –the-picture!).

Whatever happened to: A good bool; a picnic in the park; board games; bowling; camping; fishing; going to the fair; kite-flying; skinny-dipping; volunteering? I’m quite sure there’s something you can do (something), that won’t get you into trouble. You just have to: think outside the box.”

Concerning trouble – what/who’s to blame: cell phones, computers, music, people, television, videos?

I get it. COVID is here. People of all ages are frustrated. Students want back in school to see friends and teachers – but can’t. Adults want to go back to work to see co-workers and others – but can’t.

Masks are now in our lives. It’s known as” “the new normal.” But, if you’re like me, this “new normal” will never be “normal.”

So, in closing, always tell your family and friends you love them, because a bullet or COVID (or something else) might not let you.

Ann Rich, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0