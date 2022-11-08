LETTER: Neither party protecting life

We all understand pre-life abortion where the fetus is terminated before birth. Psalm 139 in the Holy Bible tells us that God knew us before we were ever conceived in our mother's womb. God shaped us in our mother's womb giving us our "spiritual gifts," our "heart," our "abilities," our "personality" and our "life experiences." Abortion short circuits God's plan for each of us.

Post-life abortion is never talked about. Because we are created in the "image of God," everyone deserves respect and dignity after being born. Every child needs the proper nutrition after birth to grow up healthy. Every child needs a proper education so their abilities can be developed. Every child needs the opportunity to obtain a good job to raise their family. Then in the child's old age they need to have dignity in their golden years.