Many people are worried about the sexualizing of children by the woke leftist alphabet mafia indoctrinating children with gender confusion. But there’s a far more sinister culprit sexualizing children: Puberty.

Without puberty, we wouldn’t have any arguments about educating children about sex, sexual orientation, gender expression and so on and so forth.

Puberty causes innocent children to start having carnal desires towards their own bodies and other children’s bodies. Marjorie Taylor Green calls Democrats groomers. But the real groomer is mother nature.

And did you know puberty is irreversible? Once it’s done, it’s ruined children of their innocence. Puberty causes some adult human females to gain bosoms so large they suffering crippling back pain for the rest of their lives. Others receive painful monthly visitors for the majority of their days. If it weren’t for puberty, we wouldn’t have to tarnish our human male children’s ears with information about consent, cause the very issue wouldn’t appear.

Obviously, the only, common sense solution to the sexualization of children is banning puberty. It’s the only way to stop the radical left from educating children about their own biology. If we stopped puberty, that recently fired teacher in Heyworth would still have her job.

All children should immediately be placed on puberty blockers until their 18th birthday until we can figure out what the heck is going on. Nature is grooming our children, sometimes as early as 9 years old. We’ve been allowing her to do this for millions of years, and it’s got to stop! Too many children have been harmed!

#BanPuberty to protect our children.

Zachary Gittrich, Bloomington