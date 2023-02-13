I am writing as a long-time supporter of Sugar Grove Nature Center - both financially and as a volunteer. I am shocked and saddened by the changes announced this week. Some of my best memories are of the many children I led on walks into the sugar bush to tap maple trees. Has the board considered how these children are supposed to learn about nature now? Are there any realistic plans in place to continue the wonderful work that has been done at SGNC? So far, I have only heard vague generalities. Perhaps what is needed is not different staff, but a different board.