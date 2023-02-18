When my grandchildren, who are all in their teens, were little and given a choice of what they wanted to do, they'd always jump up and down and shout "we want to go to the nature center, Grandma, to the nature center." That was always where they wanted to go. We loved it. They enjoyed every feature and activity available, especially the puppets, petting the pelts, and watching all the birds at the outside feeders and the live animals in tanks. One year I took them to the maple tapping children's program as well.