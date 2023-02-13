I have been a long-time supporter of Sugar Grove Nature Center - both financially and as a volunteer. My son and granddaughter have enjoyed the trails, Imagination Grove, the nature center itself and we have all learned from the employees at the nature center. I took my Master Naturalist training at the nature center.

To think that this has all been abruptly ended is unimaginable. It’s hard to believe that something couldn’t have been done to keep the center open. Did the board even try? I would like the board to explain their decision as well as their plans for the future. I think that’s the least they owe the long-time supporters and the dedicated former employees.