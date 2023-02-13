The SGNC Foundation Board has destroyed the Sugar Grove Nature Center as four staff members, hundreds of volunteers, members and donors and thousands of visitors once knew it.

They have terminated the employment of an educated and inspired team of professionals who created countless opportunities for all ages to engage with nature over the past nineteen years. Friday, February 10, that staff was ushered from the building with little acknowledgement of their accomplishments.

The hundreds of SGNC volunteers, members and donors received no communication from the board that there were "financial problems" or that any changes to the nature center were being considered. As a regular monthly nature center host for the last thirteen years (member and donor), I would have expected some information of board plans and goals. The thousands of visitors will be able to visit the center on only a limited basis. When they do come, activities for imaginative play will be limited; aquarium animals will be gone for curiosity and awe; regular volunteers will be gone for the engagement of visitors in fun activities.

The board has said that most visitors didn't really come to visit the nature center but rather to hike the trails. However, many first-time visitors started and ended their visit to the nature center to get the lay of the land, pick up a trail map, learn about upcoming programs and events. Some visitors were elderly or were healing from medical procedures and could not hike the trails. Some visitors were Scout troops on an overnight. One was a European traveler adding to his "bird life list." Many from across the country were treating children to a memorable nature visit.

For us who loved, served and supported the Sugar Grove Nature Center, these are tragic changes of a once magical place.

Barbara Gaffron, Bloomington