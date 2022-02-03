LETTER: National Gun Violence Survivors Week

The first week in February marks the fourth annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week. This is a time where our community, along with the rest of the nation reflect on the impact of gun violence in our Country and recommit to supporting survivors of gun violence with action.

In February 2019, people in the United States came together to mark the first ever National Gun Violence Survivors Week. Since that time, National Gun Violence Survivors Week has been recognized yearly by survivors, members of Congress, mayors, other elected officials, celebrities, and thousands of Americans.

Survivors of gun violence live with their personal tragedy every day of their lives. The stories are endless. The range is horrific. People living with loss from gun violence, gun suicide, and physical and emotional wounds that never go away. Gun violence in our country is on the rise. National Gun Violence Survivors Week lets survivors know that they are not alone and that there is a community of people behind them working to end this national tragedy.

Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense will honor survivors of gun violence this week and throughout the year. Please take some time this week to reflect on gun violence survivors and ways that you can personally support them.

Robyn Cashen, Bloomington

