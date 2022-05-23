LETTER: National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Gun violence did not stop due to the pandemic over the past two-plus years, in fact it got much worse. In 2020, the number of people killed by gun violence exceeded 40,000 – the highest rate of gun deaths in two decades.

McLean County has not been immune to gun violence either. National Gun Violence Awareness Day is an annual event that takes place on the first Friday in June, and is the beginning of Wear Orange Weekend. Wear Orange is dedicated to honoring the lives of people in the United States affected by gun violence and elevating the voice of those demanding an end to gun violence.

Join McLean County Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense at our Wear Orange event on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Anderson Park in Normal to honor survivors and learn more about how you can help us work to end gun violence. You can also sign up to learn more about our meetings, legislative work and our BeSmart safe storage program.

Vickie Robertson, Bloomington

