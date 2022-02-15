LETTER: National debt must be addressed

National debt hits a record high of $30 trillion and it is not sustainable. The true debt is $60 trillion or more when counting unfunded entitlements. That total is three times the U.S. economy. The national debt is understated because the federal government does not count increases in future obligations.

The federal government uses a "cash basis" accounting system. Monies are recorded when collected and the government records expenditures when they are paid. Thus, an inaccurate budget number that does not acknowledge expenditures that must be paid in the future. I.e., increases to Social Security, tax cuts, or federal employee obligations.

If the federal government was more transparent, an accrual accounting system would be used in its annual budget. In this manner, increases in future obligations would be recognized. In my opinion, there is no doubt politicians would have found ways to deal with this budget crisis if the true debt total was known to everyone.

President Biden is pushing for a $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" social spending program. If passed, this will balloon the national debt even higher.

Thank God, there are some lawmakers that have raised an alarm. Government cannot provide everything in life to citizens, particularly on a free basis. "Money does not grow on trees."

Continued practice of printing more dollars creates more inflation. Currently, inflation is at an all-time high.

Both political parties have been at fault and both parties need to be addressing this issue.

James Riker, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0