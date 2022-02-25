LETTER: Nation needs more common sense

Our nation’s dialogue regarding the issues of the day has departed from a measured tone, and often seems far out. There are two instances (among many) that reflect abnormality.

First, our president in his inaugural comments and afterwards, indicated he would seek to unite a generally polarized nation as a “healer.” Then a Supreme Court vacancy occurred. Immediately, and indiscreetly (in my view) he announced he would appoint a “Black woman.” That appeared to reflect race and gender as perhaps eclipsing (in importance) judicial talent and experience. In view of the potential antagonism regarding race and gender, he would have been wiser to offer a less explicitly intent. I surely would welcome a Black woman, or several, to serve on the court, but by limiting his choice to such a narrow qualification, perhaps the nation won’t arrive at the optimum candidate. His attitude seems bordering on racism.

Another characteristic of this era’s far out patterns is the matter of men – who perceive themselves as women – competing in swimming events against women, and dominating in victory. Do people accept this as valid? For many decades I have been following current events. I stagger that men in the mental “trans” to a female category (yet physically a man) are allowed, very unfairly, to be allowed to win in an unleveled playing field. This is “Woke-ism” unrivaled, or worse.

We need to return to common sense. Thomas Paine, where are you?

Perry Klopfenstein, Gridley

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0