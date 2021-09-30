LETTER: Narcissism has always been apparent

Is Trump a “very stable genius” as he claims, or does he have “toys in the attic” as I’ve claimed for five years? This debate was politely recently raised by columnist Tim O’Brien. General Milley’s disclosures to Woodward and Costa in "Peril" concern this issue.

Mitch McConnell reportedly described Trump as “almost like an off-track thoroughbred”. Trump’s narcissism and lesser personality disorders have been obvious to anyone who looked up their definitions.

Trump’s staff concluded in November that the election wasn’t rigged. Trump thought Pence could declare him a winner. Trump thought the Supreme Court could overthrow the election without a lawsuit. Trump relied upon incompetent attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell for support for his denial of reality.

Trump fairly lost Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, without any doubt. Toady politicians such as Darin LaHood continue to support Trump’s fantasies. Republicans “excommunicated” courageous Kinzinger and Cheney for standing up to “the mad Emperor”.

Trump’s claims are premised upon the ridiculous idea that the inept Democrats could successfully mount a conspiracy against Trump in Republican states. Trump criminally tampered with numerous public officials.

Republican critics of General Milley want no restraints on the “infallibility” of Trump. Milley and others wisely did contingency planning, as was done during the Nixon era. They prevented inappropriate military actions but did not step in to detain Trump after his treasonous January 6 insurrection based on his mental condition. I agree with what formerly revered W. Bush said on the subject of Trump supporters and treason.

Daniel G. Deneen, Bloomington

