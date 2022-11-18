LETTER: Name-calling all around in politics

I read the article titled ‘This really should not be an issue’ in the Pantagraph opinion section (Nov. 13) several days ago, discussing the use of the term ‘woke’. You state that the word has become weaponized and derogatory. There are other words commonly used for this same purpose.

In fact, during this past election cycle, left-leaning politicians, journalists, pundits and their supporters directed quite a few of them towards conservative political candidates. Do the words ‘racist,’ ‘fascist,’ ‘semi-fascists,' ‘sexist’ and 'Nazi' sound familiar? It’s amazing how many times these words get spoken during the midterms and presidential election cycles.

If you are a conservative and oppose open borders, gender identity training in elementary schools, critical race theory taught anywhere and the criminal justice practice of no cash bail,’ you risk getting identified as one of the above mentioned slurs. Count your lucky stars if ‘woke’ is the worst thing you ever get called.

A big shout-out goes to the DNC and their party members for running a very successful midterms campaign. Their claims that our democracy would be jeopardized, Social Security and Medicare would be taken away, and a return to Jim Crow would exist if Republicans won the elections, really resonated with the electorate. I trust that the RNC and their party members have taken note of this success story, and will look into deploying a similar methodology in the future.

I would think the use of terms like ‘Marxist, ‘communist,’ ‘socialist,’ ‘anti-American,’ ‘radical,’ ‘extremist’ and ‘incompetent’ as well as ‘woke’ could be applied to many liberal Democrat political candidates down the road. Also, locate some elderly survivor of one of Stalin’s purges, and have him state that America is heading down the same path if Democrats win. Film it and get it ‘trending.’

These are just a few suggestions.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington