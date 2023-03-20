You can really get to know someone when you work with them. For several years Steve Nalefski helped out at Casey’s Garden Shop as a seasonal worker during our busy holiday times. In my nearly 40 years of being in business, Steve Nalefski stands out as one of Casey’s best employees. Steve exhibited all the traits you seek in a good employee.

Foremost, he was honest and could be trusted. He was reliable and always showed up on time. Steve accepted work assignments without complaint. He wasn’t satisfied with just doing what was asked of him but often showed initiative by finding something else that needed to be done. He was a problem-solver who was always looking to make Casey’s operation more efficient and effective. Steve was well liked and respected by his co-workers and could always be counted on to do his share of the work. Customers appreciated Steve’s humble and gentle manner as he served them.

Steve will bring those same character traits to the Bloomington City Council. He will listen and respond to people’s concerns. He will respectively consider other points of view and seek what’s best for the community. He will truly seek to serve those he represents.

Vote Steven Nalefski for Ward 4 Bloomington council member.

Casey Lartz, Bloomington