I am writing in support of Ward 4 candidate Steven Nalefski for Bloomington City Council. I have known Steve, his wife Diane and his children for over 15 years through membership at church and through Boy Scouts. I’ve seen him in leadership positions in both.

I support Steve’s focus on fiscal responsibility and public safety. Our younger son is currently in school to become a police officer in the next couple of years and would love to one day serve in the community where he was born and raised. I want leaders in our community who support their efforts and have their backs all the time, not just when it is politically convenient.

Steve will be a strong voice for the residents of Ward 4. In all my years of knowing Steve, he has never failed to lose focus of what is right and wrong. He listens first, and he is thoughtful in his words and actions. He will not tell you one thing and do another.

Please cast your vote for Steven Nalefski.

Mark Kosinski, Bloomington