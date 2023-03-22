Steven Nalefski's endorsement by the Bloomington Police Benevolent and Protective Association for alderman in Ward 4 needs emphasis. It's more than it appears on the surface.

Consider first the outcome of past endorsements by the police group. Council members who enjoyed that endorsement previously tend to be well-prepared and ask probing questions on all sides of an issue. They tend to support the financial soundness of the city over the allure of expensive new projects. They tend to support improvement of streets, water supply and sewers, keeping the city's pension promises, and showing the city's support for responsible public safety measures and training.

Those council members are civil and respectful of others, whether constituents or other council members, calm in advancing arguments, and judicious about when to speak or not speak. Their behavior teaches us that the police endorsement is meaningful.

Next let's look at the character of Steven Nalefski. He's calm, hard-working, mature and experienced, has prepared well for the campaign, and is committed to financial responsibility. He is readily distinguished from his opponent, who has labelled himself a supporter of progressive ideology, and says he is willing to see the city go in the red. Steven has a proper aversion to that. Finally, let's notice Steven's support for high quality local policing. Public safety means more to all Bloomington residents now, especially to those parts of the community more victimized by crime.

Please join me in voting for Steven Nalefski for Ward 4 alderman.

Mark Kramp, Bloomington