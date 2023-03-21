I support Steven Nalefski for Ward 4 alderman for the following reasons:

1) He is a 34-year resident who would work to keep Bloomington safe, affordable, economically strong and family friendly.

2) He is endorsed by the Bloomington Police Benevolent Association.

3) He would prioritize our deteriorating infrastructure: Streets, sidewalks, sewers and water management.

4) He's friendly, approachable, a good listener and a hard worker. He has personally gone door to door in precinct 4 talking to his future constituents.

This shows me that he is concerned about the future of Bloomington.

For me that means a lot because I plan to spend the rest of my life here in Bloomington.

Before you vote make sure you check the background of the candidates.

Vote for someone who cares for the community.

Vote for Steven Nalefski for Ward 4 alderman.

Gary Nunnery, Bloomington