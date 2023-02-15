I am writing in support of Ward 4 candidate Steven Nalefski for the Bloomington City Council. I’ve known Steve and his wife Diane for over 30 years and agree with Steve’s focus on fiscal responsibility. I support his views on prioritizing infrastructure investment and public safety.
Steve has received the endorsement of the Police Benevolent and Protection Association #21 and retired McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage. I know he will work hard for Ward 4 and the entire community.
Debra Wozniak, Bloomington