I encourage the residents of Bloomington’s Ward 4 to vote for Steven Nalefski for Bloomington City Council on April 4 in the consolidated election. Steven is a man that the community can trust and who will place the interests of his constituents above all else. He is a man of a high moral character, in a time when we so badly need leaders that will place the community above their own interests.

Steven will fight to fix our deteriorating infrastructure and roads, spending your tax dollars with the same prudence you would, on the issues that effect your everyday life. Our road maintenance is a priority of Steven’s campaign and he has decades of experience as an engineer that he will bring to the people of Bloomington.

Public safety is also strongly on his mind, as it is many voters, and his endorsement from the Bloomington Policemen's Benevolent and Protective Association Unit #21 shows their belief that he is the right choice to make the decisions that will keep Bloomington safe.

Steven is a not a traditional politician, he is a kind and caring man that wants to see his grandchildren grow up in a safe, strong Bloomington. He has taken this opportunity to run for Ward 4 solely for the betterment of our community. That is the definition of public servant, that is Steven Nalefski.

Ross Webb, Bloomington