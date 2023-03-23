CONTACT INFORMATION

I read the Pantagraph article that disclosed council candidates’ views during an NAACP forum Thursday, March 9. One of the Bloomington Ward 4 candidates in attendance, Steven Nalefski, had some interesting comments.

I’ve frequently driven by yard signs with his name on them, but I wasn’t all that familiar with him. I decided to do some research as well as speak to people that know him.

I’ve discovered that he wants to prioritize the repair and replacement of our infrastructure in order to support business development, as well as build and maintain a strong workforce. Steven wants to spend the taxpayers' money wisely and live within our means. His opponent wants the City to think big and states that “the city may need to temporarily operate in the red to promote reinvestment.”

Steven is endorsed by the Police Benevolent Society, and wants our police department to have adequate funds to maintain a safe community. I believe Nalefski will make an excellent city council member.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington