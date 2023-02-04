Memories can be instructive. That is why I support Steven Nalefski for Ward 4 Alderman.

Twenty years ago, about 60% of voters supported a referendum opposing the building of a Colosseum. They cited evidence from other cities in Illinois showing that such buildings were never able to sustain themselves except as a continuing burden to the taxpayers.

I remember, too, how the city council and its consultants contended that a Colosseum in Bloomington would support itself-against all the evidence. Those consultants were gone as soon as they were paid. The politicians of that day were soon gone as well. And even the management who later engaged in criminal financial transactions are gone now. So why do we taxpayers still remember that sad event in Bloomington history? Because we are still paying for it.

And why should we recall that dismal history now? Because the Bloomington City Council has just voted to spend $750,000 for a consultant to provide political cover for a project, a “streetscape,” whatever that may be, that City Manager Gleason guesses may come in at a price of $25-$30 million.

The consultants will make the project look attractive, but as one honest council member observed recently, “a few years later it will look like Decatur again.” Meanwhile the city has slow-walked resources needed for the Locust Colton project to separate sanitary and storm water sewers, to say nothing about improving our streets or addressing the $250 million EPA mandated improvements needed to insure water safety.

So we remember with every tax bill the history of the Colosseum and try to learn from it. Voters in Ward 4 remember, and I ask them to vote for Steven Nalefski, a voice for the people, for alderman. Steven remembers too.

Gary Lambert, Bloomington