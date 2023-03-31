This letter is in support of our brother-in-law, Steven Nalefski, who is running for Bloomington City Council Ward 4. Having personally known Steve for over 40 years we can say he is unequivocally a man of conviction who takes the time to listen and understand in order to respond accordingly.

Steve has always been civic-minded as is shown through his many contributions to our community. Here are examples of those contributions: At church he has spent time in various leadership roles including committee and board work, teaching Sunday school and serving as an elder just to name a few. He’s coached soccer (school and league) and baseball and was on the handbook policy committee at his children’s high school. He’s volunteered extensively with Rt 66 Association in many capacities including, but not limited to representing McLean County on the state board, and serving on several planning and executive committees. He has attended numerous meetings at Bloomington City Hall both as a participant and as an observer.

Why do we mention the word “serve” so often in this brief synopsis? It’s because it shows the wide and diverse spectrum of Steven’s servant heart. Through his professional experience as a draftsman and with county roadwork he understands the logistics of infrastructure including streets, sidewalks, sewers and water systems.

Since retiring a year ago, Steve has researched how he can best support the community he knows and loves. What you see is what you get: someone who honestly wants to represent his constituents and the city to the best of his abilities. There are no skeletons hidden in his closet.

The most important thing Steven would want is for everyone to exercise their right to vote. Please join us in voting for Steven Nalefski, Ward 4.

Mike and Teri (Laskowski) Meismer, Bloomingyon