There are many reasons that residents should vote yes for the Unit 5 education fund referendum. Those of us with children in the schools can see how they will benefit from the referendum’s passage and will suffer if it is defeated.

I have two who attend Oakdale, and my daughter is in the fifth grade orchestra at Kingsley. I get to see first-hand how amazing the music program is for students at this level and beyond. I also see how the wonderful teachers and staff at Oakdale help students learn, grow, and become stellar members of our community.

Without the needed funding provided by the referendum, all of these opportunities will be severely damaged, if not eliminated, not just for my kids but for all the children of the district.

Moreover, property taxes won’t even go up if the referendum passes, because the increase in money going towards the education fund will be offset by a decrease in money going towards the interest from financing new buildings needed 15 years ago; keep in mind that the district has not asked for any increase in taxpayer funding since 2008. (This financial information can be accessed in greater detail by going to the Unit 5 or Vote Yes for Unit 5 webpages.) Finally, strong schools help our community financially in addition to the many other benefits provided by great K-12 education. Areas with strong schools tend to be attractive to individuals and businesses, thereby raising property values.

To support our schools, I will also be voting for Mark Adams, Kelly Pyle, Amy Roser and Alex Williams, candidates for the school board who have all expressed their support for the referendum. I encourage everyone to vote for them and vote tes for Unit 5 on or before April 4.

Mary Jeanette Moran, Normal