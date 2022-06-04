LETTER: Much has changed with gun culture

U.S. gun culture is an extension of the rugged individualist perspective pushed by the U.S., a necessary byproduct of the competitive worldview enforced by capitalism that reduces firearms to the ultimate projection of individual power over others, and can only be solved by replacing those enforced individualistic, competitive ideals with socialist virtues of inclusion, community, and cooperation.

It‘s also a cultural sickness that seeps down from engrained concepts of U.S. exceptionalism, colonialism, imperialism, etc. that allow for the horrors this nation daily perpetrates on the global south, without domestic ramifications or consequences among the community of nations, in which the U.S. is as unique as its domestic gun violence problem as it is in its claim to unquestioned superiority.

400 million guns aren’t going to disappear to any degree that will alleviate the symptoms of our deep national sickness. Our current material conditions are not the same as other countries, nor are they the same as when we had a semi-automatic rifle ban in ‘94-‘04. What worked there/then won’t have the same outcomes, here/now.

We must liberate “gun culture” from its toxic reactionary capitalist captors, so that it’s just another facet of building communities that not only integrate current material conditions into a greater cooperation that uplifts and empowers the marginalized, but that also does the preventative work of reaching out on human levels to people in our communities who show warning signs of committing atrocities by building communities with organic support networks of people those individuals can talk to, who can intervene before the crime scene without involving the police/the capitalist state.

The worst thing we can do is subscribe to emotional liberal cries for measures that will ultimately only benefit the ruling class, like any gun control rules that add costs to firearm ownership (materially excluding the already marginalized).

Matthew Toczko, Bloomington

