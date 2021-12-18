LETTER: Mother Nature fires warning shot

December 15 was an overlooked exclamation point in the winter heat wave sweeping the country, shattering temperature records, and leaving rack, ruin, and death in its wake. The Twin Cities temperature reached about 65, or 27 degrees above the 38 degree average.

“Mild weather?” Let’s time shift those 27 extra degrees to the Ides of July’s 85 degree average. The temperature is then 112. Add summer humidity and the heat index score will run into the 130s. That’s the “high danger zone” in the National Weather Service’s heat index chart. String several similar days together, a likely summer outcome, and we have a killer heat wave.

What have Illinois officials done to prepare for this inevitability? Nothing. When ISU students, Bernie Sanders supporters, and Illinois People’s Action members implored the city councils to prepare for such an event, we were turned down. When we requested McLean County Emergency Medical Services to review its heat stroke protocol – the same kind of protocol that played a role in countless deaths in the Chicago (1995), Paris (2003), and Moscow (2010) heat waves – we were rebuffed. Apparently, the physiology of Central Illinoisans is qualitatively different from big city humans.

At least McLean EMS engaged us in dialogue which beats the governor’s office. There, two certified-delivery letters, four emails, and a message left in a call box (after a 35-minute wait) were all met with frosty silence. Hundreds to over a thousand unnecessary deaths in a heat wave? Meh.

On December 15, Mother Nature sent an emergency call to our officials. Most likely, no one picked up the phone. Illinois leaders are too busy doing what leaders do everywhere: driving into the future by looking through the rearview mirror.

Passengers: fasten seatbelts; brace for impact – expect no rescue.

William Rau, Bloomington

