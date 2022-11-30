LETTER: More guns is the problem

If guns really did make people safe. And more guns would make people safer. Then we should be by far the safest country in the world. Afterall, we have 120 guns for every 100 citizens.

But we're not safe. We're not safe attending parades (Highland Park, Illinois). We're not safe attending school (DeKalb, Illinois; Santa Monica, California; and many, many others). We're not safe going to a shopping mall (Greenwood, Indiana; Buffalo, New York; and many others). We're not even safe going to church (Charleston, S.C.; Sutherland Springs, Texas; and many others).

To paraphrase a much-revered former president, "More guns is not the solution. More guns is the problem."

David Hauman, Bloomington