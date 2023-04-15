Most Americans are sane and goodhearted, but society has coarsened in the last 50 years. Criminals who use guns have proliferated to kill our citizens.

The public is not changing to meet these new conditions, and police are rapidly leaving their profession. We have less protection in the increasingly dangerous climate. Now, when seconds count, the police are minutes away.

The public must adjust to defend itself from the increased threat from violent criminals. It can be done. Florida adjusted accordingly by recently passing a law that allows citizens to carry weapons.

Some people are concerned with the risk of countering a gunman while jeopardizing children in crossfire. That risk is minimal compared to the threat of allowing another shooter to kill school children freely and randomly. We must neutralize the criminal.

A higher prevalence of guns diminishes threats. With proper gun training, the brave, heroic citizens who carry guns will reduce the carnage.

The current negative public mindset about guns must be changed to reverse the trend toward more violence. Crime goes down when trained citizens carry guns.

Gun owners are often ridiculed for loving their guns. The correct understanding is that gun owners highly regard their guns in the same way good carpenters regard their tools. Law-abiding gun owners use their guns as constructive, life-enhancing tools.

Note: This writer owns no guns and is not a member of the NRA.

Donald Wilber, Bloomington