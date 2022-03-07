LETTER: More focus on US over Ukraine

Why is President Biden so intent on Ukraine when he should be taking care of the United States? Let NATO take care of Ukraine and Russia. Why doesn’t the president and the military to our southern border and stop the hundreds of thousands illegal immigrants from coming in and disappearing into our country? Could one reason be they don’t care about “we the people”?

Once in a while I turn to CNN or MSNBC to see what they’re saying. One of the commentators was talking about the Republicans' plan for our country. He called it the most stupid plan he had ever seen. My thought was maybe had ought to go back to Joe Biden’s first day in office when he undid everything President Trump did whether it was good or bad. Why would one group of people hate one person so much? Don’t they know hate destroys?

The President and the far left could solve a lot of problems by listening to the people, building the wall and closing the southern border and opening up our oil and gas wells. Of course they won’t do that because they want us to be a socialist country and they’ll have power to tell us what we can do, where we live, etc.

The American people don’t want that – they want to be a free people and they’ll fight for that freedom. God help us.

Lois A. Vetter, Gibson City

