Bob Dylan wrote “when something’s not right, it’s wrong.” A simple, but truthful expression.

At the end of January, Judge Mark Fellheimer dismissed a ridiculous lawsuit by three individuals who filed petitions for positions that do not exist in Normal’s town government to appear as candidates on the April ballot. Karl Sila attended the ruling, representing a group of residents calling themselves Citizens for a Better Normal — the same group who tried to force a redistricting plan for elections in Normal. Council Candidates Kal Sila, Marc Tiritilli, and Stan Nord are all part of Citizens for a Better Normal.

If they believe so strongly in these offices, why didn’t the three of them run for the non-existent positions instead of running for town council? In my opinion, the three knew the lawsuit was frivolous and doomed to fail. This was an unsuccessful plan of deception and partisanship in Normal’s town government.

Sila spoke at the ruling. Tiritilli gathered signatures for the group outside my polling place in Normal. Nord promoted Citizens for a Better Normal’s agenda at town council meetings, gathered signatures for the group, manned the group’s website and go-fund-me page.

Simply stated, filing candidates for offices that do not exist is wrong. Aligning oneself with those who do is also wrong. Threatening members of the clerk’s office by claiming the clerks may have committed a felony by not accepting the filings, as Councilman Nord did, is very wrong.

If they are willing to bend, or even break, the rules and engage in self-serving and politically partisan actions now, just imagine what these three candidates would do if they were elected to Normal’s Town Council.

The actions and affiliations of Sila, Tiritilli, and Nord should be questioned by voters, because “when something’s not right, it’s wrong.”

Eric Sweetwood, Normal