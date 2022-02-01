LETTER: Money shouldn't rule elections

Let the clash of the billionaires begin. Billionaire Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is set to face off against Aurora mayor Richard Irvin financed by billionaire Ken Griffin.

This clearly demonstrates the power of large political contributions to deliver results. What is the likelihood of anyone who is vastly outspent winning any election?

At every level of government, wealthy interests contribute heavily to reduce their taxes, gun interests to sell more guns, pharmaceuticals to prevent Medicare from negotiating drug prices, insurance companies to block Medicare for all and keep selling policies, financial interests to get preferential tax treatment and fossil fuel companies to slow the transition to clean, renewable energy.

Fossil fuel companies have such a huge fund that Republicans at the federal level will not act against climate change for fear of facing a strongly financed property opponent even though global warming threatens the environment that supports our way of life!

Most people make no political contributions and most people who do contribute give between $10 and $100. But some donors give thousands even millions of dollars, elevating their priorities to the forefront, frequently to the disadvantage of ordinary people.

This is plutocracy built into a political system that shows the face of democracy. This is ordinary people watching the rich get richer while they struggle to avoid falling behind. This is loss of confidence in our system.

Some states have successfully adopted public funding of campaigns.

Government is more likely to work for everyone if everyone pays for election campaigns. About $10 yearly per person would pay for federal elections.

If we want public confidence that government decisions are based on merit without pay to play, conflict of interest and favoritism, we must find a better way to finance our elections.

Richard Barsanti, Western Springs

