LETTER: Money can be better spent

I read your paper every day. I have for 16 years.

I really like the Town of Normal and since I’ve moved here in 2006.

I have seen a lot, some things I like and some I don’t. I can’t understand this idea that we need to spend millions of dollars for something that is so unnecessary like this underpass. I think this money could be better spent like fixing our roads and alleys that are falling apart.

I would like to know how many people have been killed or injured on the railway crossing/tracks. They spent so much money for miles of fencing alone the tracks all wasted money. I’m sure it could have been better spent.

Whenever I don’t hear anything or read anything about the underpass to awhile I think “I guess they are not going to do it, boy was I wrong.” Today, I read in the paper and hear of the news that the town is asking for more money. I just can’t believe it.

So I would like to know how stupid does the Town of Normal think the people are that they can’t cross the railway tacks?

Taxpayers' money can be better spent taking care of the people that live here. I would like the Town of Normal to answer my questions.

Fran Brown, Normal